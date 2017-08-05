Update: Two crashes in less than an hour at Route 48, Wickham Avenue

The driver of a Honda Civic escaped serious injury after his car flipped onto its back following a collision at the intersection of Route 48 and Wickham Avenue in Mattituck Saturday afternoon, according to Southold Town police. A second collision, on eastbound Route 48, occurred less than a hour later, resulting in a medevac.

The driver of the Civic was safely pulled from the overturned vehicle and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with only minor injuries, police said.

The driver of a second car involved in that crash was not injured, police said. It was unclear exactly how the crash occurred, officers at the scene said shortly afterward. Both cars were in the westbound lane.

The Mattituck and Cutchogue Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 p.m.

Westbound traffic was diverted down Wickham Avenue while the scene was cleared. Eastbound traffic on Route 48 was slowed, but could still continue.

The second crash also involved two cars, which police described as a fender-bender. A passenger in one of the vehicles complained of neck pain and for precautionary reasons was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center. The victim was transported via Mattituck Fire Department ambulance to the Mattituck High School field where a Suffolk Police helicopter landed at about 5 p.m.

Photo caption: The vehicle landed on its back in the westbound lane of Route 48 near Wickham Avenue. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

