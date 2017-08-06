One Minute on the North Fork: 67 Steps Beach

67 Steps Beach, with its gorgeous sunsets, large boulders and close proximity to Greenport Village, has long been a North Fork favorite. It was even mentioned by the Wall Street Journal last year as an “under-the-radar” beach.

Spend a minute at 67 Steps Beach with us. Visit it yourself at the end of Sound Drive in Greenport.

A Southold Town parking permit is needed to park in the adjacent lot. Call the Town Clerk’s office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m at (631) 765-1800 for more information on obtaining a permit.

Comments

comments