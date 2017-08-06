Cops: Boaters safely make it back to shore Saturday night

Five people in a small aluminum boat safely made it back to shore Saturday night after the vessel suffered engine trouble in Long Island Sound.

Southold Town police said the five occupants, ranging from 26 to 55 years old, had taken the boat to Sound View Inn in Greenport. On the way back, engine trouble forced the boat to begin drifting toward Town Beach, police said.

Police received a report of a possible vessel in distress shortly after 9 p.m. after the boaters had not returned back to where they were headed. The Southold Bay Constables, along with Southold police, Southold Fire Department and Greenport Fire Department all responded to Sound View to assist the boaters back to shore.

No injuries were reported.

Photo caption: Bystanders on the beach along with rescue crews Saturday night at Sound View Inn in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

