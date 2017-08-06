Cardboard Boat Race returns to Peconic Riverfront: Video

The Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race on the Peconic Riverfront was back in full swing this weekend.

On Sunday, more than 35 boats made out of cardboard and duct tape set sail on the Peconic River. The free event attracted hundreds of people to cheer on along the dock.

This is the first year the event was sponsored by the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Riverhead Business Improvement District and Riverhead Town. The event was canceled last year after officials said they were wary doing it in late June due to a potential fish kill.

“Our three organizations came together because we want to make sure this event happens every year,” said Freida Montalto, the chamber’s executive director.

The only materials permitted are cardboard, duct tape, water-based glue and latex paint, but that doesn’t hinder the creativity of the themes and design of the boat racers. Moana and Maui set off on their Moana-themed boat, equipped with popular animals from the movie, the sail, as well as Maui’s famous hook.

Another boat donned Flintstone decorations and was steered by children wearing Wilma, Freddy, Barney and Betty costumes.

There were four divisions: Youth Regatta, Riverhead Yacht Club Regatta for single occupants, Peconic River Special barge race and Grand National Regatta: Anything Goes.

“I have been doing this race since it started,” said Ginger Anderson of Riverhead. “I was heartbroken last year when it got canceled.”

Ms. Anderson built a fire truck-themed boat and dressed up like Cruella de Vil with her posse of dalmatians.

The race kicked off with the annual race between Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and Riverhead Town Supervisor Sean Walter. Mr. Schneiderman won this year’s race, his first as town supervisor.

“I’m excited to see a crowd out here so early,” Ms. Montalto said. “It’s a great free, community event for the family to come out and watch.”

[email protected]

Comments

comments