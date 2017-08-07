Cops: Boat damaged after hitting rocks outside Brick Cove Marina

A Sayville couple was rescued off their 34-foot Cruiser after hitting rocks outside of Brick Cove Marina Sunday afternoon, Southold Town police said.

The boat owner notified the U.S. Coast Guard by VHF radio that his boat had started to take on water after hitting the rocks shortly after 3 p.m., police said. The Bay Constables responded to the scene and took the couple, ages 58 and 54, off the vessel. They were taken to Brick Cove Marina in Greenport and no injuries were reported, police said.

Douglass Marine responded to transport the vessel off the rocks and towed it into Brick Cove Marina.

Photo credit: Google Maps

