Sally A. Haupt died Aug. 6 at Peconic Landing in Greenport. She was 99.

Ms. Haupt was born Nov. 18, 1917.

She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in the Bronx; at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Smithtown, where her husband was pastor for 17 years; and at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport. She was also a member of the Women’s Club of Smithtown.

She is survived by her sons, Richard, of East Quogue and Stephen, of Plainview; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Another son, the Rev. Robert C. Haupt Jr., died 32 years ago in Florida.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Aug. 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, with a short memorial service at 5:30.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport.

Comments

comments