Mary Elizabeth Curry passed away July 27 at the home of her daughter, surrounded by loved ones, in Southold. She was born in Southampton May 7, 1928, to Mary (Callahan) Seely and William Seely and was one of seven children.

Growing up in Southampton, she enjoyed the ocean, music, sports and her family. She was quite the tomboy, and was the first female to wear jeans to her high school, where she was promptly sent home for doing so! In 1949 she married Jerry Curry from Staten Island. She met him while she was in nursing school. Once married, she traveled the world as a proud military wife.

She was the mother of nine and this was her greatest joy in life. She was an extremely kind, caring, loving person. Everyone who knew her loved her. She lived by the golden rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” as well as “if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” She never said no to anyone who needed help and was a happy, proud volunteer of the Homestead VFW Post 4127 for over 20 years, holding several different positions in the Women’s Auxiliary. She never grew tired or “too old” to volunteer her services.

After eight children and a life of traveling, Mary and her husband retired from that life and settled in Homestead, Fla., where her ninth child was born. Mary started nursing and remained working at James Archer Smith Hospital until her retirement in 1989. After retiring, she spent her summers in New York with family and her winters in Florida.

Missing her greatly are her children, Darleen Curry of Savannah, Ga.; Sharon (Walter) Olsen of Flanders; Janice (Dan) Scotto of Southold; Kathy (Greg) Heisterman of St. Joseph, Mich.; Kenny Curry of Hampton Bays; Ruthie (Vinnie) Urwand of Cutchogue; Cristine Brady of Florida; and John Curry of Homestead, Fla. She is also survived by sisters Joan Cannon of Washington State, and Mildred (Hubert) Nolan of Las Vegas and her loving sister and brother in-law Carrie and Charles Brown of Southampton; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Gerard and their son Gerard II.

All who loved her will remember her gentle soul, respect for her country, love of Frank Sinatra, love of reading, her poker game, her love for Scrabble (which brought her into the new age: using an iPad to play with her niece Debbie and her daughter in New York), her love of all sports and how she made BINGO fun! Her greatest joys were laughing with her family, and no one could make her laugh like her sons John and Kenny!

Her life was dedicated to all her children. Her unconditional love, beautiful heart, strong spirit and “mama bear” persona is what made her a hero in her children’s hearts. All who knew her loved her! Though she has moved on, her spirit remains, and will be in the hearts of all who knew her for many years to come.

A celebration of her life was held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold on July 30. She was flown home to Florida, where she was honored by more family and friends and laid to rest with her loving husband, Jerry.

