MaryLou Merasco of Moosup, Conn., died March 10, 2017, at the Plainfield (Conn.) Emergency Care Center. She was 73 years old.

She was born in Greenport Feb. 24, 1944, the daughter of William T. and Gertrude (Oliver) Flatley. She married Patsy Merasco on March 25, 1978. MaryLou worked at Anchor Glass and later at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Tammy Jones, and husband, Robert; sons, Peter Squires, and wife, Jenn, and Thomas Squires; stepson, Daniel Merasco, and wife, Helen; stepdaughter, Meredith Merasco; and siblings, Gerald Flatley, Patricia Lenox and Lawrence Flatley. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Wallner.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes R. C. Cemetery in Greenport.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

