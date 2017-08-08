Evelyn Lloyd Bergen, a longtime resident of Southold, died peacefully at home on Aug. 2, 2017.

Evelyn, or Evie as she was know to everyone, was born in Brooklyn Sept. 27, 1919, to Ada (Hamm) and Walter S. Lloyd, and grew up in Richmond Hill, Queens. She attended P.S. 52, a wooden building long since gone, P.S. 108 for grades 6-8 and graduated from Richmond Hill High School. She attended Brooklyn College and also took some courses at Marymount Manhattan College. She worked first at a printing company and later at Central Hanover Bank on lower Broadway. Her next and final job, starting in 1952, was with Pfizer Inc., from which she retired as word processing manager in 1982.

She married Norman Newbold Bergen of Southold on Oct. 9, 1949. The couple lived full time in the city until the garage/tool shop that Norm built at “The Creek” was ready. Then they spent most weekends in Southold in anticipation of building a home for retirement. Once Evie retired, they moved here, making the garage/tool shop their home and spending the winters in Lanark, Fla., until 2004. In 2004, they decided to live in Southold year-round, dividing their time between the creek and their apartment at Colonial Village.

Instead of fussing over a retirement home, Norm and Evie took to traveling. Over the years they traveled widely in the United States, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. They cruised extensively, including a trip to Antarctica and, of course, a pilgrimage to Bergen, Norway. They were married for 62 years, seeing wonderful sights and making friends everywhere they went.

Evie was a longtime member of Southold United Methodist Church and embraced and encouraged the transition to what is now North Fork United Methodist Church in Cut­chogue. She sang in the choir, was a trustee, member/secretary of the administrative council and had recently taken on the role of church historian. At age 95, she attended the three-day spiritual journey called the Walk to Emmaus.

She was also a member of Southold Historical Society and the North Fork Chorale. For her last chorale concert in May, she stood to sing for the entire concert. Last fall, at the age of 97, she started voice lessons at Southold Opera, which made its home in the former Southold United Methodist Church building.

Evie was predeceased by her husband, parents, brother Kenneth (in World War II) and sister-in-law Carol (Bergen) Simeoni. She leaves her brother-in-law, Vincent Simeoni; niece Diane Simeoni of Florida; and cousins Phyllis Casper of Breezy Point and Kathleen (Lloyd) Rosenbaum of Greenport. In addition, she leaves many extended family members and friends who will remember her loving spirit.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at North Fork United Methodist Church, with a reception following. Interment of ashes for both Evie and Norman will be take place the same day at 7:30 p.m. at the Southold Presbyterian cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Evie requested that donations be made to North Fork United Methodist Church.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments