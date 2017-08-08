Peter M. Leoniak died April 20 at his New Suffolk home. He was 71.

Mr. Leoniak was born Aug. 13, 1945, in Brooklyn to Ladislas Charlotte (Opalinski) and Stanley Leoniak. He previously lived in Danbury, Conn.; Fredon and Sparta, N.J.; and West Hempstead. He was predeceased by his wife, the former Valerie F. Bollman.

Mr. Leoniak attended Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School and graduated from St. John’s University, where he met Valerie. His career as a systems analyst began in the early days of the computer industry. He had a lifelong interest in horse racing, charted bloodlines and past performances of thoroughbred horses and enjoyed time spent at the track with family. A daily must for him was doing the New York Times crossword puzzle, most often in pen, according to family members.

He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth McDowell of New Suffolk and Catherine Santopadre of Fort Collins, Colo.; his sons, Michael, of Milwaukie, Ore., and Nicholas, of Fort Collins, Colo.; and six grandchildren.

A funeral service will take place at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut­chogue.

Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Leoniak’s name to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 or online at www.eeh.org.

