Ginette M. Kumjian, a resident of San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2017, at the age of 93.

Ginette was born in Dijon, France, to Leon and Marie Baroux on Sept. 17, 1923. She was an avid gardener, loved birds, cooking, reading and taking art classes.

Ginette had a very strong faith and was very active in her church, Orient Methodist, and in later years attended St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. She was also a member of the Orient Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 20 years as secretary/treasurer.

She leaves behind two sons, Lawrence Kumjian (Donna) from Virginia and Claude Kumjian (Debora) from Greenport, and two grandsons, Andrew (Mary), from Virginia, and Matthew, from Pennsylvania.

Family will receive friends between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A service will follow at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Pastor Garret Johnson, to celebrate Ginette’s life. Interment will follow at Orient Central Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Orient Fire Department Rescue Squad, 23300 Route 25, Orient, NY 11957.

This is a paid notice.

