Cops: Huntington man flees police, arrested for DWI

Roger Fay, 45, of Huntington was arrested on a drunken-driving charge last Wednesday after fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Route 48 in Mattituck, police said.

Mr. Fay drove nearly seven miles before stopping in Riverhead around 9 a.m., police said. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, officials said.

• Alexander Alcamtara, 43, of White Plains was arrested Friday on Route 48 in Southold around 11 p.m. and charged with DWI, police said.

• Peter Armata, 45 of Greenport was arrested Saturday on Shipyard Lane in East Marion around 2 a.m. and charged with speeding and DWI, police said.

• John Caffery, 25, of Orient was arrested Saturday in Greenport around 10 p.m. and charged with DWI, officials said.

•A Greenport man was arrested Saturday after he was caught stealing a pack of Marlboro cigarettes at 7-Eleven in Greenport, police said.

Gregory Vankesteren, 23, was charged with petit larceny, officials said.

• A Cutchogue woman reported last Thursday she was scammed by someone looking to rent her property in Peconic, police said. The scammer sent her a check for $2,950 even though the rent was only $1,400, and told the owner to deposit the extra money into a bank account under a different name, the report states. After the owner made the deposit, the bank contacted her to tell her the original check was fraudulent and that she wouldn’t be responsible for the charges, police said. No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

• 7-Eleven employees in Greenport called the police last Wednesday to report a man sitting outside on the sidewalk drinking alcohol, police said. Officers responded around 11 a.m. and found a Greenport man with several empty beer cans around him but denied they belonged to him, the report stated. The man was found to be intoxicated, cleaned up the garbage and left the area, police said.

• A Laurel man contacted police last Sunday to report he was scammed over the phone after the caller told him his nephew was in an accident and would go to jail if he didn’t purchase $6,000 in Best Buy gift cards and provide the identification numbers immediately, police said.

The victim complied and later found out his nephew wasn’t involved in an accident, the report states. The investigation is ongoing.

• A Southold man called police after nearly 50 uninvited guests showed up at his party Sunday night and refused to leave, police said. Officers responded around 11 p.m. and helped disburse the group, the report states.

• A Southold woman reported last Sunday morning that two lawn chairs were stolen from her home on Sunset Lane, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

