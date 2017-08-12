Wedding: Thomas Baney and Joseph Aloi Jr.

Thomas Baney and Joseph Aloi Jr. were married in a garden ceremony at their Greenport home on Aug. 1. Southold Town Justice William Price Jr. officiated. A dinner followed at Porto Bello Restaurant in Greenport with family and friends.

Tom is the son of Therese Baney of Toms River, N.J., and the late Thomas Baney. He is a graduate of Baruch College and is employed as a director of information technology at Zoetis Inc. in Parsippany, N.J.

Joe is the son of Carole and Joseph Aloi of Greenport and Staten Island. Joe is a graduate of Cornell University and works in the family accounting and tax practice founded by his father.

The couple resides in Manhattan and Greenport and married on the date they first met 27 years ago.

Photo credit: courtesy photo

Comments

comments