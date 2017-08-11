Lloyd H. Clark of Southold died Aug. 10 at home. He was 93.
Arrangements, incomplete at presstime, are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes in Southold.
Theodora Althea (Bobinski) Czartosieski, matriarch of the Bobinski family, born August 19, 1922, at home on Osborne Avenue, Riverhead, NY,…
Ginette M. Kumjian, a resident of San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2017,…
Peter M. Leoniak died April 20 at his New Suffolk home. He was 71.