Take a stroll at Sound View Dunes Park, one of our favorite public spaces on the North Fork.

The unique park offers the best of two spectacular worlds — lovely vistas of Long Island Sound as well as peeks of interdunal swales, which are freshwater wetlands located between dunes.

The park is open to the public year round from dawn until dusk and is located on Soundview Avenue just west of Peconic Dunes Camp.

