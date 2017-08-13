Photos: ELIH hosts annual summer gala in Cutchogue

Eastern Long Island Hospital held its annual summer gala at Lynda and Anthony Lomangino’s home in Cutchogue Saturday night.

The event, called “Setting Sail,” included a cocktail hour, local cuisine from Lombardi’s Love Lane Market, live music and dancing.

There were also luxury raffles and auction prizes with international getaways, artwork, jewelry, and packages featuring Riverhead Raceway, Greenport’s Glory, Splish Splash, and more.

The event was sponsored by Mattituck Environmental Services. Proceeds benefit the Emergency Department at ELIH in Greenport.

Top photo: From left, Lynda and Anthony Lomangino of Cutchogue with Ellen and Doug Ciampa of Southold. The Ciampas won a live auction getaway to Costa Rica at Saturday’s ELIH summer gala. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

Comments

comments