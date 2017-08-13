Andrew B. McCaffery of Cutchogue died Aug. 12. He was 41.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Father Peter Narkiewicz will officiate. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cutchogue Fire Department or East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

