Cops: One injured after limousine strikes fallen tree branch

A large tree branch fell onto Main Road in Mattituck Sunday night, blocking traffic in both directions and then was struck by a limousine with five passengers, according to Southold Town police.

Police responded to a report of an accident involving a limousine at about 7 p.m. Sunday and officers found the large branch had separated from the tree and fell onto the road, blocking both the westbound and eastbound lanes of traffic, police said. The limousine was driving westbound when it struck the brach as it fell onto the highway, police said.

One passenger in the limousine was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with a minor injury, police said. The limousine was towed from the scene and the State Highway Department cleared the tree from the road.

