Mosquito sample in Southold tests positive for West Nile virus

A mosquito sample in Southold tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Suffolk County Health Department. The sample was one of 19 to test positive across Suffolk County.

“The confirmation of West Nile virus in mosquito samples or birds indicates the presence of West Nile virus in the area,” Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken said in a statement. “While there is no cause for alarm, we advise residents to cooperate with us in our efforts to reduce the exposure to the virus, which can be debilitating to humans.”

Other samples to test positive were located in: Lindenhurt (two), Copiague (one), North Babylon (two), West Babylon (three), West Babylon (one), Nesconset (one), Port Jeff Station (one), Rocky Point (one), East Hampton (one), Huntington (three), Dix Hills (one) and Greenlawn (one).

Most people affected with West Nile virus will experience mild or no symptoms, but some can develop severe symptoms such as high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

In 2015, the most recent data listed, there were 200 positive mosquito samples in Suffolk County and five human cases, according to the Health Department’s website.

Dead birds may indicate the presence of West Nile virus in the area. To report dead birds, call the public health information line at 631-787-2200 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents are encouraged to take a photo of any bird in question.

