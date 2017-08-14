Marjorie K. Nugent, 84, of Greenport died Aug. 4 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport.

The daughter of Marguerite Eldridge (Brown) and Lewis Kalin, she was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Greenport and graduated from Greenport High School in 1950.

In 1970, she married Robert Nugent in Greenport.

Family members said Ms. Nugent enjoyed crossword puzzles, canasta, Scrabble and needlepoint and her cat, Elliot.

Predeceased by her husband in 2002 and her son Lewis Whitecavage in 2014, Ms. Nugent is survived by her sons, Joseph Whitecavage of San Francisco and Robert Nugent of Mastic; her sister Barbara Ostroski of Virginia Beach, Va.; her brother, Donald “Bud” Kalin of Murfressboro, Tenn.; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery in Greenport, officiated by the Rev. Ann Van Cleef.

Memorial donations may be made to Orient Congregational Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

