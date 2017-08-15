Estates at Royalton in Mattituck receives stop-work order

The Southold Town Planning Board has rescinded a resolution that allowed the Estates at Royalton to proceed with site work.

Town officials said the Mattituck development received a stop-work order after it was discovered work crews were removing materials from the property.

The 11-unit equestrian housing development was given official notice last Monday that it had to stop any construction or work on the property on Cox Neck Road. It had been granted permission to start work prior to final site plan approval with the condition that no materials be taken off the property.

“We found out in fact they were taking materials off the property,” town attorney Bill Duffy said. “They can’t do any work right now, essentially until they get their site plan approved.”

Mr. Duffy believes the material in question was sand, but the town is currently still investigating the issue.

He also explained that the Estates at Royalton could start work again if the town agrees to grant them preliminary approval, but since they are close to getting their site plan approved it may not make a significant difference.

The attorney representing the Estates at Royalton did not respond to a request for comment.

[email protected]

Photo: The Estates at Royalton received a stop-work order last Monday. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

Comments

comments