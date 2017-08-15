At the age of 93 years, Lloyd Hubbard Clark has grabbed his fishing pole and set sail for calmer waters. He passed away peacefully Aug. 10, 2017, at his home in Southold.

Lloyd, a lifelong resident of the North Fork, was born in Greenport Feb. 3, 1924, to parents Evelyn and Henry Clark. He graduated from Greenport High School and then attended the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in marine science in 1946. He received a master’s degree from the Teacher’s College at Columbia University, and an additional master’s degree from Union College.

For over 30 years, Lloyd taught mathematics at Southold High School. He was one of those “firm but fair” teachers who expected high quality and hard work from his students. Many students over the years have returned to tell him how his instruction and expectations helped them in their college years, as well as in life in general. Even last summer, eight of his calculus students in town for a class reunion made a point of stopping by the house to let him know how much they appreciated the mathematics background they received from him.

Lloyd had salt water in his veins, loved the waters on the North Fork and made full use of them by sailing, fishing, clamming, lobstering, scalloping, crabbing, and anything else that could be done on the water. He was known to catch so many fish that he had to spend hours cleaning them and then more time delivering them to friends. The North Fork was his joy and he couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. However, as there is not much to do on the water in the winter season (aside from ice-boating), he and his wife became snowbirds, spending many happy winters in Florida, where he had a small boat and could continue his water expeditions there.

Another of Lloyd’s passions was playing bridge. He achieved life master status in the American Contract Bridge League and continued playing (and winning) duplicate bridge games up to a month before his passing. He kept his mind sharp with his daily sudoku, cryptogram, crossword, and jumbles from the newspaper. As an avid sports fan he made his likes and dislikes known when watching his Knicks, Giants and Yankees.

For many years Lloyd was involved in the NASCAR Modified Series. Son Richard was the driver of the car, while Lloyd and sons Bob and Roger served as part of the pit crew, making it a family endeavor. Lloyd was very organized and invaluable as the statistician for the team. They all spent many hours and days on racetracks in the Northeast.

As much as Lloyd loved teaching, being on the water, and playing bridge, his main love was his family. He always said that nothing is as important as family, and he and his wife, Cathy, were always the center of family life for his children and grandchildren.

Lloyd is predeceased by his beloved wife, Cathy, whom he was married to for 64 years. Living relatives are their three sons, Richard L. Clark of East Marion, Robert C. Clark (Darice) of Cutchogue and Roger H. Clark (Colleen) of Southold, and their daughter, Ann E. Martin (Billy) of Southold; grandchildren, G. Gregory Heuschele (Jessica) of Gales Ferry, Conn., Michael L. Heuschele of Peconic, Kelly A. Utz (Mark) of Cape Coral, Fla., Erin E. Clark of Groton, Conn.; and Abbey L. Clark of Boston, Mass.; and a great-grandchild, Flint Heuschele.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at North Fork United Methodist Church in Cutchogue. A reception will follow the service in the church’s fellowship hall. People are welcome to attend either or both functions.

The family asks that donations be given to East End Hospice, eeh.org, 631-288-8400. Interment will be private.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

