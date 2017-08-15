Barbara L. Jackson, 82, of Riverhead passed away peacefully in her home Aug. 13, 2017. Born Jan. 10, 1935, in New York City, she was the daughter of Velma Hopkins.

Ms. Jackson is survived by her three children, Harry Jr. (Brenda), Steve, and Susan (Joseph); five grandchildren, Melanie (Bill), Harry III (Noelle), Steve Jr., Lauren (Ryan) and Paige; and four great-grandchildren, Brody, Hunter, Evan and Emily. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Harry “Ex” Jackson, and great-grandson Landon.

Barbara graduated from Riverhead High School in 1953. She was a stay-at-home mom until 1965, at which time she became a teacher’s assistant in the Riverhead school system. She spent the next 20 years working as a reading specialist. After her school retirement, Barbara and Ex moved to Gardiners Island to oversee the day-to-day operations of this remote island. Upon her return to Mattituck, she began working at Barker’s Pharmacy and tutoring children with dyslexia, which she continued to do for more than 20 years. Barbara’s passion for her favorite pastime — helping school-age children learn to read — was extraordinary. She loved to travel and cherished her “adventures” to Maryland, Massachusetts, and other locations throughout the United States with family.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Ms. Jackson’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be made to East End Hospice, 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Road, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048.

This is a paid notice.

