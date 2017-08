A memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Kaitlyn Doorhy will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Ms. Doorhy died Aug. 22, 2014, at the age of 20.

Mary Hall, the organ donation recipient of Ms. Doorhy’s left lung, will be the special guest speaker. Following the Mass, a prayer and toast will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Family and friends are asked to wear the color pink.

