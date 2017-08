Eraklis Sakatos of Orient died Aug. 14. He was 49.

The family will receive visitors today, Thursday, Aug. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Saints Anargyroi, Taxiarchis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Jerasimos Ballas.

Interment will follow at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

A complete obituary follow.

