Southold resident Karl Allen Haerr, beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, died Aug. 13 at the age of 77 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport.

Karl was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1940 to Clarence Raymond “Bud” and Virginia Haerr. He married Julie Anne Katz in 1963 and they moved to Long Island in 1966. He was a teacher and administrator at the Patchogue-Medford School District before retiring in 1996.

After retirement, Karl advised student teachers at Dowling, refereed high school and junior high volleyball games in Suffolk County, and volunteered as an ombudsman at the Riverhead Care Center.

Karl enjoyed sports, travel, woodworking and being with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Anne; daughters Holli Haerr and Alissa Cain; son-in-law Anthony Cain; sister Sandra Kauffman; grandsons Zachary and Benjamin Cain and Kevin Haerr, and nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments