Southold Town will host its next event where residents can dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Cutchogue Transfer Station.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can drop off — for free — common, but hazardous, household, lawn and garden, and automotive items such as oil-based paints, disinfectants, pesticides, waxes and polishes, pool chemicals and lighter fluid.

A full list of acceptable items can be found at southoldtownny.gov/149/Hazardous-Waste

