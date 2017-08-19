Blotter: Southold violin instructor reports email scam

A Southold violin instructor received an email last Wednesday from someone attempting to scam him, according to a Southold Town police report.

The email was an inquiry about lessons for the person’s daughter. An agreement was reached for two sessions at $30 per session, officials said.

The instructor later received a check for $2,870, but was then told it was a mistake and was asked to send the money back, the report states. The instructor took the check to the bank and found it was invalid. He said he would return the check when the other person brought his daughter in for lessons, but never heard from the person again.

Police advised him it was a scam.

• Brendan Kehoe, 35, of Brooklyn was arrested on Route 25 in Peconic around 12:30 a.m. Friday and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Southold Town police.

• Nelson Coreas Fuentes, 25, of Greenport was arrested on Route 48 in Greenport Monday around 1:30 a.m. for DWI, police said.

• A Greenport woman reported two terra cotta clay planters missing from her front porch last Tuesday around 5 p.m., police said.

• A Southold man contacted police Sunday around noon to report that a laptop had been stolen from his car at some point during the night, police said.

• A Mattituck woman called police last Thursday because she was hearing a noise on the west side of her house, police said. Around 2 a.m., police responded and discovered it was her sprinkler system, officials said.

• A Laurel man reported Saturday around 10 p.m. that both fog lights were stolen off his car while he was at the movies in Mattituck Plaza, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

