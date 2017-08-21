Capital One banks in Southold, Riverhead set to close

Three local Capital One branches are set to close in November.

Capital One began notifying customers last week that the downtown Riverhead location will close Nov. 17; the Main Road location in Southold will close on Nov. 18, and the location on West Neck Rd. on Shelter Island will close Nov. 17.

“The decision to close these branches was difficult and one that our Bank leaders did not take lightly,” Capital One spokesperson Amanda Landers said in an email. “As Capital One continues to evolve and optimize our branch network in response to changing customer preferences and to ensure we’re operating as efficiently and effectively as possible, decisions are made to open, renovate, and in some instances, close or relocate branches.”

The bank has been encouraging customers to take care of basic needs via mobile and online options.

“We can show them the available options to bank at any time with Capital One through Online Banking and Bill Pay, and Mobile Banking,” Ms. Landers said. “We’re also giving customers incentives to try out different ways of banking, such as using the ATM to make withdrawals or deposits, and using their smartphones to deposit a check.”

She said customers will not experience any changes to account information.

The Capital One branch on Love Lane and the drive-up location in Mattituck plaza are being consolidated into a new location on 11700 Main Road in Mattituck opening Oct. 20.

