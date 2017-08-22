Lineup announced for North Fork TV Festival in Greenport

The North Fork TV Festival, a three-day event in September at the Greenport Theatre on Front Street, announced its lineup of television show premieres, awards and guests, who will include actor Chris Noth of “Law and Order” and “Sex and the City” and Cat Greenleaf, host of “Talk Stoop with Cat Greenleaf.”

The second-year festival begins Sept. 7.

New programming this year includes an industry panel with producers Sarah Treem of Showtime’s “The Affair,” Janine Sherman Barrois of TNT’s “Claws” and Christina Wayne of Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here.”

“This year’s Producers Panel is a dream team of accomplished professionals and we are extremely fortunate to have them on our stage,” festival artistic director Jerry Foley said in a statement. “Hearing their views on the current state of independent television and being able to quiz them directly on their career experiences will be a rare opportunity for all of us.”

The independent pilot “Greenport,” which was filmed almost entirely in Greenport, will premiere at the festival. It tells the story of a dad raising a son with autism while struggling to move his parents into Peconic Landing and dealing with a professional fall out. The festival also features the New York premieres of independent pilots “Death Lives,” “Shoot Me Nicely” and “Up North” as well as a special free screening of National Geographic Documentary Films’ “From the Ashes,” which explores the “legacy of the coal industry” and tells personal stories revealing “what’s at stake for our economy, health and climate,” according to the festival schedule.

“This year’s festival is sure to please anyone who loves TV,” said Noah Doyle, a founder of the North Fork TV Festival, adding that the number of events has more than doubled since last year. “Unlike other festivals that focus on competition, the North Fork TV Festival is focused on showcasing independent TV pilots that should and will be TV’s next big hit series — Tomorrow’s TV. Today.”

Individual tickets and festival-wide VIP passes are available for purchase at https://northfork.tv/tickets. For a full event schedule and more information, visit https://northfork.tv/.

File photo: The scene at the first North Fork TV Festival in Greenport. (Credit: Monique Singh-Roy)

