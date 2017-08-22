Myrene Pfaff, born in Paterson N.J., on Sept. 19, 1921, peacefully passed away on Aug. 16, 2017 in York, Maine.

Myrene graduated in 1938 from Paterson’s famed Eastside High School, where she was recognized for her athletic prowess as a member of the Sports Hall of Fame. She graduated from Elmira College in 1942 with a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry. She was an enthusiastic alumna of Elmira College, attending reunions, organizing fundraising and serving as Class of 1942 reporter for close to 50 years.

Myrene was employed at Curtis Wright Materials Lab in 1942, where she met her husband-to-be, Joseph E. Pfaff. They were married Feb. 12, 1944, and were blessed with 56 years of life together, including many wonderful summers with family and friends in Mattituck and Cutchogue. Joe preceded her in death on June 19, 2000.

Myrene is survived by her daughter, Nancy Ann, of South Berwick, Maine, and son, Joseph P., and wife, Dottie, of Cutchogue. She was beloved as “Nana” to her four grandchildren: Mara DeWitte and husband, Guy, of Southbridge, Mass.; Megan Murtha and husband, Bob, of Eliot, Maine; Danielle Pfaff of New York City; and Joseph G. Pfaff of Jersey City, N.J. Her great-granddaughter, Mary Grace Murtha of Eliot, Maine, was her joy.

Myrene was a devout Catholic all her life and served as a eucharistic minister at Guardian Angel Church in Allendale, N.J., where she was also a member of the Rosary Society and the choir and was a religious education instructor. She played golf until her late 80s and was also a skilled bridge player. She was a fundraiser for the Association for Retarded Citizens and a secretary at the Feinmann Center, a sheltered workshop for adults with intellectual challenges.

Myrene loved fashion, Frank Sinatra, good Italian bread, “NCIS,” dancing, the Jersey Shore, the North Fork and New York City.

Funeral services were held in New Jersey.

Comments

comments