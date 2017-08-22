Susan Eschauzier Madigan died on July 21.

Born June 10, 1934, in Java, Indonesia, to Dutch parents, Susan was interned with her family in the war camp, Halmaheira, in 1942. After liberation in 1945, she sailed to Holland, eventually immigrating to the United States in 1949.

After attending the Hewlett School and Pine Manor College, Susan settled in New York City, working for Time/Life. In 1958, she married Thomas F. Madigan, and they lived in both Manhattan and Orient L.I. until his death in 2004. Susan joined Stribling & Associates and worked there until her death.

She was an avid reader, a consistent clipper of pieces from The New Yorker, and loved New York City and the Metropolitan Opera. She sat on the board of the McBurney YMCA and was active in the Democratic Party, as well as many other arts, women’s rights and environmental organizations.

She is survived by her daughter, Alix (David Yorkin); granddaughters, Dinah and Dolores, whom she doted on always; her brother Peter G. Eschauzier (Jan), her stepchildren, Kevin, Nick, Anthony and Sheila, as well as many nieces, nephews, and untold friends whose lives she so dearly touched.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at First Presbyterian Church in New York City.

The family asks for memorial donations to the McBurney YMCA, NRDC and Planned Parenthood.

