Corinne B. Donopria

Corinne B. “Cookie” Donopria, daughter of the late Mildred and Richard Donopria, born Nov. 1, 1929, in Brooklyn, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital after a brief illness.

Corinne was raised in East Williston, L.I. and went to local schools there. After college she returned home and taught school in Nassau County and summered in Southold where she settled after retirement,and most recently Peconic Landing.

Corinne loved life, The Lord, her churches (St. Agnes R.C. Church, St Peter’s Lutheran and St. Patrick R.C. Church) and their pastors; her dog, Cissy, Peconic Landing and her friends there, all living creatures, gardening, painting, cross-country skiing, ice skating, all things outdoors and in nature, bicycle riding, walking the woods with her dogs, dancing, lectures, new cars (sometimes convertibles), music, painting, helping others, volunteering and singing in several chorales and choirs along the North Shore. She was spirited and spiritual, opinionated, curious and independent and lived life to the fullest.

She will be missed by dear friends, Cora, Suzanne and Jack, Mickey and Paul, family members, Harriet, Richard, Kristin, Michael and Kaitlin. Her ex-husband Richard Kamps predeceased her.

We can still see her riding her bike, boogie board under her arm, heading down Lighthouse Road on her way to McCabe’s Beach for a late-afternoon dip in the Sound.

Tho’ she has left us to enter the pearly gates, she will never be forgotten by the many who loved her. As she would end every conversation, God Bless.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Aug. 23, 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Burial will take place at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial services will be held at St Peter’s Lutheran Church a later date.

Comments

comments