Stafka Patricia Van Kurin

Longtime Riverhead resident Stafka Patricia (Doroski) Van Kurin, 96, died Aug. 18 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue.

The daughter of Monica (Bujnowski) and John Doroski, she was born Feb. 19, 1921, in Cutchogue and graduated from Southold High School in 1941.

For three years, she worked as a hostess at the Perkins Inn Hotel in Riverhead.

On June 30, 1946, she married Walter Howard Van Kurin in Cutchogue.

Ms. Van Kurin was a homemaker. She served as a Girl Scout leader was involved with the St. John the Evangelist Church and school.

Family members said she enjoyed crafts, knitting, gardening, antiques and shopping.

Predeceased by her husband in 2005 and brother, Albert Doroski, in 2015, she is survived by her daughters, Charlene Ann Crump of Riverhead, Monica Susan Lessard of Mattituck and Stephanie Anita-Marie Scionti of Riverhead; son, Schuyler James Van Kurin of Riverhead; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors Aug. 21 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service took place Aug. 22 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, officiated by Father Larry Duncklee and Bishop Emil Wcela. Interment followed at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

