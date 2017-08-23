Paul Connor named LeadingAge New York Trustee of the Year

Paul Connor, vice chairman of Peconic Landing’s board of trustees, was recently honored with the 2017 Trustee of the Year Award from LeadingAge New York, a not-for-profit advocacy group representing more than 600 retirement communities throughout the state.

Mr. Connor, who’s also the president and CEO of Eastern Long Island Hospital, joined Peconic Landing’s board of trustees in 2001 and has been involved in growing its community and advocating for its members and seniors across the East End, according to a press release announcing the award.

The award recognizes those who “served unselfishly and with distinction, devoting significant contributions of time and effort toward the betterment of his or her organization or service to seniors,” according to LeadingAge New York.

Mr. Connor was nominated by his fellow board members, with support from state lawmakers. “Paul has an outstanding commitment and years of service to older Americans and consistently strives to make a difference in their quality of life,” state Sen. Ken LaValle said. “Paul is committed to putting ‘care’ back in health care for residents and visitors alike and is always there to lend a helping hand to those in need.”

ELIH’s 65-and-over population is nearly double the county average, according to Census data. Mr. Connor dedicates time to advocating at local, state and national levels for the needs of seniors and the health care industry, according to the release.

Mr. Connor has also served as chairman of the board of directors of the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council — the association that represents Long Island’s 24 not-for-profit and public hospitals — and on the board of the East End Health Alliance, the parent organization of Long Island’s three East End hospitals.

“Paul continues to work to recruit leading doctors and surgeons to provide better access to health care services for our local seniors,” said Tom Murray, chairman of the board of trustees for ELIH. “Peconic Landing and ELIH are better organizations thanks to Paul’s many contributions and dedication to serving residents of the North Fork.”

As a trustee at Peconic Landing, Mr. Connor played a large role in the community’s $44 million residential living and health center expansion project in 2015. He took over as interim board chairman during the expansion after the death of former board chairman John May.

Robert Syron, president and CEO of Peconic Landing, said Mr. Connor’s efforts helped lead the community through “an at-times challenging transition” and helped execute the expansion project.

“It is a privilege to be part of the Peconic Landing board,” Mr. Connor said. “This recognition underscores the board’s commitment to the mission and vision of Peconic Landing to create an environment where our community can age successfully.”

