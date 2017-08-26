Blotter: Drug possession arrests in Southold, Greenport

A Mattituck woman was arrested on a drug possession charge last Tuesday in Southold, according to a Southold Town police report.

Sarah Fogarty, 18, was arrested around 11 p.m. and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

• Tristen Foronda, 18, of Mattituck was arrested in Greenport last Tuesday around 2 p.m. for unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

• A Greenport man reported his vehicle stolen last Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. in Greenport, police said. OnStar was notified and the vehicle was located, the report stated.

• A Southold man called police when he saw two people on the beach behind his house possibly with no clothes on, police said. Officers investigated and another Southold man said he was just kissing his girlfriend on the beach, the report stated.

• Police responded to a possible kayak in distress in Southold on Saturday around 11:30 a.m., police said. The Southold woman in the kayak had an orange flag on the kayak and didn’t realize people would take that as a distress signal, the report states. She was fishing, not in distress, officials said.

• A Southold man reported flashlights in the cemetery across from his residence in Southold Saturday around 9:30 p.m., police said. Police responded and found a Brooklyn man taking photos of the night sky, the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

