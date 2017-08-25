New York Festival of Song comes to Orient

The fifth annual New York Festival of Song is coming to the North Fork this Sunday, Aug. 27.

The concert is billed as “Red, Whites & Blues: An Afternoon of French and American Song.” Performers include Steven Blier, piano; Mikaela Bennett, soprano; Sam Grosby, tenor; and Robert Mellon, baritone. A complimentary reception with the artists will follow the performance.

Mr. Blier, a renowned pianist and part-time Orient resident, is artistic director for the New York Festival of Song, where he leads the emerging artists program, which his fellow performers are a part of. There are also programs in California and at The Juilliard School in New York City.

“A lot happens when you can be quiet with your art in a place like Orient,” Mr. Blier said. “This is how they sink into their songs and get away from the city.”

The ages of the three singers range from 23 to 30.

“It’s become sort of a yearly tradition out here,” Mr. Blier said. “There’s just not that much live music out here on the island, so it’s certainly pretty special.”

The event will take place at 5 p.m. at Poquatuck Hall in Orient. Tickets are $25.

