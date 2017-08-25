Cops: Another Long Island Sound water rescue Friday

Three people were rescued off Orient Point in the Long Island Sound after they got caught in a current Friday afternoon, according to a Southold Town police press release.

Ten-year-old Asher Stern of Brooklyn was swimming around 3:20 p.m. when the current pulled him away from the shore, police said. His father, Jordan Stern, 45, and a Good Samaritan, Hassan Hamza, 65, of West Babylon, attempted to rescue the child, but also got caught in the current, the release states.

The Cross Sound Ferry crew heard the incident over a marine radio while docked at the ferry terminal in Orient and sent Mate William Stanley, 26, of New London, Connecticut and deli clerk Kalol Wloblawska, 28, of Orient on a rescue boat to search for the victims, police said.

They rescued all three people from the water, officials said. The victims were taken to Orient By The Sea Marina where they received treatment from the Orient Fire Department ambulance crew and were released at the scene, police said.

No other details about incident were immediately available.

Earlier in the day, a 72-year-old Greenport man was rescued off East Marion in the Long Island Sound after his boat capsized.

Photo credit: Tim Gannon

Comments

comments