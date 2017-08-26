Police searching for driver of hit and run following Mattituck crash

Southold Town police are searching for the driver who struck two bicyclists in Mattituck and fled the scene Saturday afternoon.

The bicyclists, both women, did not appear to suffer life-threatening injuries and were transported via ambulance to a local hospital, according to Mattituck Fire Chief James Rugnetta.

The crash occurred on Pike Street in front of the Mattituck Fire Department headquarters.

Mr. Rugnetta said members of the department were preparing to head to Cutchogue as standby during the annual Cutchogue Fire Department Chicken Barbecue when the crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m.

“All of a sudden, we heard the crash,” he said. “We saw the vehicle leave the scene.”

The blue pickup truck was traveling on Wickham Avenue toward Route 48, he said. He saw the vehicle momentarily stop after the collision. The driver looked over and then sped away. One of the victims was on the ground by the bicycle and the other was in the road crawling, he said.

“At that point, we were more concerned for the girls,” he said. “Both were conscious and alert when we got them into the ambulance.”

Riverhead Town police were notified as well since the driver fled in an unknown direction.

Photo caption: The intersection at Pike Street and Wickham Avenue where the crash occurred. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

