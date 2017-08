Under clear skies and sunshine Saturday afternoon, another huge crowd turned out for the 61st annual Cutchogue Fire Department chicken barbecue.

The chickens, nearly 3,700 of them, were grilled on three long pits. Volunteers also cooked corn on the cob.

While some ate under the large tents, others tail-gated in the parking lot of the New Suffolk Avenue grounds. The event serves as a fundraiser for the department.

Photos from the 61st annual Cutchogue Chicken Barbecue.

