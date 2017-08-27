Cutchogue man wins 19th annual Jamesport Sound to Bay 10K

More than 250 runners turned out Sunday morning for the 19th annual Jamesport Sound to Bay 10K and 5K, presented by the Jamesport Fire Department.

The 10K race began at Iron Pier Beach and continued through South Jamesport and concluded at Jamesport Beach.

Shawn Fitzgerald, 43, of Cutchogue won the 10K race in 37 minutes 23.07 seconds.

“I’ve run this event two other times but the conditions were awesome, a little crisp breeze in the air so it felt good, you couldn’t ask for better conditions,” he said.

Tara Wilson, 31, of Shelter Island Heights was the top female finisher. She finished seventh overall in 44:14.05. There were 155 runners who finished the 10K.

One of the youngest racers in the 5K emerged victorious. Fiona McLoughlin, 15, of Dix Hills won in 20:11.50.

“It was a good course,” she said. “I liked all of the turns. It was my first time [competing in this event]. It was a bit easier than I thought it would be and because of all the turns it made it seem shorter.”

Mike McShaw, 26, was the second-place finisher in 21:08.55.

