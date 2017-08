Even among the many scenic wineries across the North Fork, The Old Field Vineyards stands out for its pure beauty.

“The Old Field” property has been referenced in records as far back the mid-17th Century. The farm, currently owned by Chris Baiz and his family, has been in the same family for nearly 100 years.

Grapes were first planted there in the 1970s with the Baiz’s planting much of the Vineyard in the late 1990s.

We hope you enjoy a minute at this very special place.

