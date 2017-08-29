Engagement: Kimberly Krupski to Brandon Lake

Albert and Mary Krupski of Cutchogue have announced the engagement of their daughter Kimberly Krupski to Brandon Lake, son of Peter and Cynthia Lake of Cutchogue.

Kim and Brandon are both Mattituck High School alumni, having graduated in 2011.

Kimberly earned a degree in accounting from SUNY/Geneseo and is employed by the Farm Service Agency as the county executive director. Brandon holds a degree in landscape architecture from SUNY/ESF in Syracuse and founded North Fork Landscapes LLC.

A March 2018 wedding is planned.

