Ruth Hamill of Southold, formerly of Floral Park and Islip, died Aug. 24, 2017, at the age of 94.

Ruth was a distinguished East End artist. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Charles Hamill; devoted mother of Mary (the late Joseph) Bergmann, Ellen (John) Mueller and Ruthanne (Doug Chess) Harrison; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Justin (Jami), Gabe, Noah (Ally) and Ramona; proud great-grandmother of Stephen, Robert, Rhiannon, Ava, Gretchen, Evelyn, Garrison and Lucy; and the adored great-great-grandmother of Robbie.

Ruth will be greatly missed by her loving extended family.

Reposing was held Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, where a funeral service was held Aug. 29. Interment followed at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Ruth’s family suggests donations be made in her loving memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

