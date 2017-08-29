Reiter memorial set

A memorial service for Shelter Island resident Bob Reiter will take place at noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at Bob’s Fish Market on Shelter Island.
Mr. Reiter died July 16 at the age of 84. He was formerly of Greenport.
Ruth Hamill of Southold, formerly of Floral Park and Islip, died Aug. 24, 2017, at the age of 94.
A playoff tennis match was nearing its end when knee pain that had plagued Taryn Enck worsened. A junior at…
Longtime Riverhead resident Stafka Patricia (Doroski) Van Kurin, 96, died Aug. 18 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue.
