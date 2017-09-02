Blotter: Police respond to dispute over beach access in Cutchogue

Southold Town police were called to Fleets Neck Beach in Cutchogue last Friday around 9 a.m. after a Cutchogue man got into an altercation with a Mattituck woman over beach access, according to a police report.

“Both parties were involved in a verbal argument that led to pushing,” the report states.

No charges were filed and police advised the woman to use another access point because the beach is a private area. The man was also advised to stop getting into altercations over beach access, officials said.

• Police responded to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport Aug. 21 after a Greenport man reported he was having “health complications from his ankle monitor,” the report states.

The officer contacted the section manager from the intensive supervision appearance program, which is subcontracted with the Department of Homeland Security for immigration, police said.

The section manager said the monitor can be removed if it was causing health complications and the patient “will return the monitor during his next check-in,” the report states. No further police action was taken.

• A Greenport mother who believed her neighbor was driving too fast and too close to her yard where her children were playing last Thursday afternoon reportedly got into her vehicle and followed the man to confront him, according to a police report. She then went home and told her husband about the incident, who then got into his truck and also drove over to confront the man, officials said. Police advised both parties to stay away from each other. No further action was taken.

• Police responded to the carousel in Mitchell Park last Wednesday after receiving a report that a man was using profanity in front of children, the report states. An officer interviewed the man and determined he was intoxicated, officials said. The subject left the area and no further police action was taken.

• A Cutchogue woman contacted police last Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. after someone “rang her doorbell and ran away,” the report states. An officer canvassed the area and didn’t locate the suspect, police said. The caller stated this is the first time such an incident has happened to her.

• A Southold man contacted police Friday around 1:30 a.m. after he heard someone knocking on his door, police said. An officer and K-9 searched the area and didn’t locate the subject, the report states.

• A Greenport resident contacted police Aug. 21 after he found someone had broken a window with a rock at his home on North Street, the report states. The value of the damage is $200, police said.

• Police responded to Eastern Long Island Hospital Aug. 21 after a Greenport man reported he was assaulted at the Riverhead train station, officials said. The victim suffered a “possible broken nose and swelling around the right eye,” the report states. The victim was advised to follow up with the Riverhead Town Police Department.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

