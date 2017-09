Daniel J. McConlogue of East Marion died at home Aug. 31. He was 90.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Sept. 3, from 1 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold where American Legion Post 803 services will take place during the visitation.Father Richard Hoerning will celebrate he Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment, with U.S. Navy honors, will follow at East Marion Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

