Gwendolyn A. Martin, 86, of Greenport died Aug. 29.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Family will gather at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Greenport, where a funeral service will follow. Ms. Martin will be buried in St. John’s, Antigua.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments