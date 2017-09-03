Auto Racing: Calverton driver gains second win

Veteran Jack Orlando of Calverton won his second Modified Crate race of 2017 in a 25-lap affair at Riverhead Raceway Saturday night.

With the NASCAR Modifieds lined up in the pit area, ready for a 40-lap feature event, light rain arrived, forcing the race to be postponed until Sept. 23.

For Orlando, it was his second win from only five starts this year. Michael Rutkoski of Mattituck was second. The championship leader, Dave Brigati of Calverton, was third.

The courage of the Figure Eight drivers was put to the test as they raced in a light rain. Gary Fritz Jr. of Mastic Beach scored his second win of the season in a race that was halted on the 10th of 15 scheduled laps. Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead was second, with Tom Ferrara of Patchogue third.

Tim Mulqueen of Levittown finally rid himself of a black cloud that had been riding with him by winning a 20-lap Blunderbust race. Eric Zeh of Selden was second. Bill Wegmann Sr., 72, posted a third-place tally.

Another veteran driver who shook off some bad racing luck was Mike Albasini of Flushing, who picked up his first win of the year in Super Pro Trucks and the 11th overall of his career. Teenage talent Owen Grennan of Glen Cove chased Albasini, but had to settle for second place. Veteran Lou Maestri of Deer Park took third. Maestri, who has been stuck on 29 career wins since May of 2015, is hoping to hit his milestone 30th before the season concludes.

In the Long Island Vintage Auto Racing Series, Don Howe of Water Mill made it a perfect season when he won his fifth race in as many starts, taking a 15-lap victory. Howe, a former five-time NASCAR Modified champion at the track, was followed by second-place Jim Kelly of East Moriches and third-place Mark Miller of Hauppauge.

Danny Zasowski of Holbrook took his first career win in the first of two 4-Cylinder Demolition Derbies. Zasowski outlasted Amber Prydatko of Rocky Point, who nearly made Long Island racing history by becoming the first woman to win a demolition derby. In the nightcap, C.J. Zurkowski of Riverhead scored his second win of 2017.

Comments

comments