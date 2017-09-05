North Fork native Marie Anne Colwell of Mooresville, N.C. passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, after a brief battle with cancer.

Marie was born Aug. 5, 1965, on Long Island to Barbara and John Berdinka.

She was well known for her love of gardening, baking and family gatherings.

In addition to her parents, Marie is survived by her husband of 27 years, Robert Colwell; her three children, Chris, Danny and Laura (Nathan) Myers and her grandson, Tanner. She is also survived by by her siblings Mark, Theresa and Michael, who all reside on Long Island.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

This is a paid notice.

